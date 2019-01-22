Shahrukh Khan's Don 3 Finally Gets A Title But There's A Twist!

Since a very long time, there have been various reports floating in the media about Shahrukh Khan's Don 3. The franchise first began its journey with a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don in 2006. However, the makers added a twist in its climax to make way for Don 2 which released in 2011. Eight years later, we hear that Shahrukh and Farhan Akhtar are finally teaming up for Don 3.

While speculations are rife that King Khan exited out of Saare Jahaan Se Accha for this film, a report in Cine Blitz magazine has spilled some fresh details about Don 3.

Is This The Title Of Don 3? A report in Cine Blitz stated that the Shahrukh Khan starrer is going to be titled Don: The Final Chapter. Here's What The Film Has In Store A source told the magazine, "Shahrukh Khan and Excel Entertainment have finally locked on to the script. Don: The Final Chapter will be full of action and trickery." Wait, What! Don 3 To Be The Final Film In The Franchise? "But it all ends! They thought it would be nice to give the franchise a great end, rather than dragging it. And hence, they've come up with a great climax that will have everyone stunned," added the source. Farhan Akhtar To Play A Cop In Don 3? Buzz is that the film will kick-start production in mid-2019. Reports also suggest that Farhan Akhtar might share screen space in this film. There are strong whispers that he will play a cop in the movie.

Speaking about Shahrukh Khan, the superstar's last film, Aanand L. Rai's Zero failed to match up to people's expectations and couldn't set the cast registers ringing at the box office.

Meanwhile in a recent interview, the film's director Aanand L. Rai opened up about the film's failure and said, "I won't say I am disappointed. I will need to understand (what went wrong). This is the story I wanted to say and I made it.

After making Ranjhaanaa and Tanu Weds Manu and the second one, this film (Zero) was due for me to make... To take a certain flight and I have not landed on it properly. It is a learning and it will help me grow as a director. I am not afraid to take risks and experiment."