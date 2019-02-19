English
    Pulwama Terror Attack: Fans Create 'Stop Fake News Against Shahrukh Khan' Trend On Twitter

    The internet is dark and full of terrors and fake news spread like wildfire in a matter of seconds. After the Pulwama terror attacks, social media is rightfully filled with sadness, grief and angst but it simply doesn't end right there. Several users have ended up sharing fake news and malicious content causing a lot of discomfort to people.

    Also, Shahrukh Khan has ended up being a target of the fake news as many users are spreading malicious lies about the actor supporting Pakistan. If that was not enough, fake news is being spread that he had donated Rs 45 crores to victims of the gas attack in Pakistan and several users also questioned his allegiance towards India.

    Now, fans of SRK have taken things into their own hands to stop the barrage of fake news against the actor and made #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK trend on Twitter. Even celebrities such as Rahul Dev and Hansal Mehta joined the bandwagon in fighting against the fake news. Check out the tweets below...

    Rahul Dev

    Actor Rahul Dev fights back against the fake news on the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan.

    Hansal Mehta

    The Omerta director joined the bandwagon taking a stand for Shahrukh Khan as well.

    The Fake News Must Stop

    Fans of Shahrukh Khan are doing everything they can to protect him from being a target of the fake news.

    Showing Support To SRK

    Fans showered their love and support to Shahrukh Khan.

