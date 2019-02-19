Pulwama Terror Attack: Fans Create 'Stop Fake News Against Shahrukh Khan' Trend On Twitter

The internet is dark and full of terrors and fake news spread like wildfire in a matter of seconds. After the Pulwama terror attacks, social media is rightfully filled with sadness, grief and angst but it simply doesn't end right there. Several users have ended up sharing fake news and malicious content causing a lot of discomfort to people.

Also, Shahrukh Khan has ended up being a target of the fake news as many users are spreading malicious lies about the actor supporting Pakistan. If that was not enough, fake news is being spread that he had donated Rs 45 crores to victims of the gas attack in Pakistan and several users also questioned his allegiance towards India.

Now, fans of SRK have taken things into their own hands to stop the barrage of fake news against the actor and made #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK trend on Twitter. Even celebrities such as Rahul Dev and Hansal Mehta joined the bandwagon in fighting against the fake news. Check out the tweets below...

He’s inspired people over the last three decades with his work & conduct ..

A true global ambassador for India 🇮🇳 .. I mean r u serious??

Tarnishing @iamsrk ‘s image like this?? #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) February 18, 2019 Rahul Dev Actor Rahul Dev fights back against the fake news on the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan. Just saw some fake news about @iamsrk. I have yet to meet a kinder and more compassionate star - someone who helps people in need without making a noise or using his good deeds for image building. I'm not permitted to say anything but I had to say this - #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 18, 2019 Hansal Mehta The Omerta director joined the bandwagon taking a stand for Shahrukh Khan as well. I cannot even imagine what a person must be feeling when his patriotism is questioned. And if that person is @iamsrk who has done so much for our country. #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK — SHIVANGI (@sonishivangi27) February 19, 2019 The Fake News Must Stop Fans of Shahrukh Khan are doing everything they can to protect him from being a target of the fake news. He is most genuine star on earth..

Ugly media stop spared negative against @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt

Bcoz he love the country more then you..

And what he do for society never published.. #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK — imvahid (@vahid_pathan) February 19, 2019 Showing Support To SRK Fans showered their love and support to Shahrukh Khan.

King Of Hearts 💕

Kids also love SRK

India also love SRK#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/JHMp3b8bqE — Sunit kumar (@Sunitku34106009) February 19, 2019

SRK @iamsrk never beat the drums of his Charity work.



So #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/tnhX4iCGKr — SRK FanClub Ahmedabad - Official (@srkfcahemdabad) February 19, 2019

It is good to see PM of our country also praising SRK's work.#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/uBykz3KZq9 — Sunit kumar (@Sunitku34106009) February 19, 2019

Most Read: Malaika Arora HITS BACK At Salman Khan For Dabangg 3 Exit? Says Dont' Call Songs As 'Item Numbers'!