    Shahrukh Khan's Fighting Spirit Can't Be Defeated, Says He'll Come Back STRONGER After Zero Debacle

    By
    |

    The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan has had several ups and downs all throughout his career but has come out like a phoenix when people thought he was done and dusted. His latest movies, Fan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero flopped at the box office and just when everyone was counting the days of the Khans, Shahrukh Khan opened up by saying that he never allows failure to destroy him and will simply get up and do his best all over again.

    Without Failures, I Would Have Never Achieved What I Have Today

    "If all the challenges and negatives had not happened in my life that made me feel like a zero, I would never have achieved what I have today. When I look back at the last 25 years of my life, I feel that the stage of being a nobody was good. Even if you have been successful for very long, you have to figure out how you will get up and get back into the game." said Shahrukh Khan to Deccan Chronicle.

    I Never Allow Failures To Defeat Me

    "The failure of Fan was sad for me. It deflated me but I never allow my failure to defeat me. It simply makes me want to get up and do my best all over again. When I made Ra One and it did not do well, people thought I will stop making VFX films again. But look at me, I'm still continuing to do it," he said.

    I Never Had A Godfather In Bollywood, I Made It On My Own!

    "I never thought I would be an actor one day. I never had a Godfather in the industry. I was a nobody when I arrived here and since I had nothing to lose and everything to win, I decided I would give this industry everything I had."

    On The Work Front

    Shahrukh Khan will next be seen in the Rakesh Sharma biopic, Salute and the movie is scheduled to go on the floors in February 2019 and will be completed by the end of July. Huge expectations are there from the movie and we're sure that Shahrukh Khan will never disappoint us.

