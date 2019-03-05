UNSEEN VIDEO! Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan Caught Dancing Together At AkashAmbani’s Pre-wedding Bash

English
    Entire B-town including Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan turned up for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash at St. Moritz in Switzerland. And we're here with an unseen video of SRK and his lovely wife, Gauri Khan, dancing with Alia Bhatt, Akash Ambani, Nita Ambani and Sholka Mehta. In the video, we see Coldplay's Chris Martin perform at the piano.

    Meanwhile, the Ambani residence Antilia has been decked up for the wedding on March 9. The wedding and reception will be held at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai.

    For the uninitiated, the buzz is strong that American pop band Maroon 5 will be performing at the forthcoming celebrations. Recently, Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani got married and who's who of the B-town attended her lavish wedding. Ambanis had also roped in Beyonce for Isha's grand sangeet, leaving each and every guest in tizzy.

    Coming back to Shahrukh Khan, the superstar was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He has not confirmed his next film yet but the buzz is strong that he might kick-start the shoot of Don 3 soon sans Priyanka Chopra. Earlier, he had confirmed that he will be doing the biopic on Rakesh Sharma but from last few days, it is believed that owing to Zero failure, SRK has walked out of Saare Jahan Se Acha as well!

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 12:03 [IST]
