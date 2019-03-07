English
    Shahrukh & Gauri Look Spectacular At Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta’s Sangeet In Switzerland

    The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's sangeet ceremony in Switzerland and pictures of the couple are doing the rounds on social media as they look spectacular dressed in ethnic wear. Shahrukh and Gauri are giving their fans 'couple goals' and they look nothing less than a million dollars while posing together for a picture. Check them out below...

    Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan

    Shahrukh Khan and his stunning wife Gauri Khan pose for a picture before they head out to attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's sangeet ceremony in Switzerland.

    The Baadshah of Bollywood

    He's called the Baadshah of Bollywood for a reason! Shahrukh Khan looks super handsome and can win over anyone with his killer looks.

    The Beautiful Gauri Khan

    Gauri Khan looks like a gorgeous diva in her red outfit and is posing like a queen. She is everything that personifies beauty and compliments Shahrukh Khan pretty well.

    The Evergreen Gauri

    It seems like Gauri Khan is getting younger by the day and age simply doesn't catch up with her. Also, apart from Shahrukh Khan and Gauri, several top Bollywood stars attended the sangeet ceremony such as Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others. The sangeet ceremony also featured a special musical performance by Coldplay and Chainsmokers. The wedding will be held in Mumbai on March 9, 2019.

