Shahrukh & Gauri Look Spectacular At Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta’s Sangeet In Switzerland

Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan

Shahrukh Khan and his stunning wife Gauri Khan pose for a picture before they head out to attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's sangeet ceremony in Switzerland.

The Baadshah of Bollywood

He's called the Baadshah of Bollywood for a reason! Shahrukh Khan looks super handsome and can win over anyone with his killer looks.

The Beautiful Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan looks like a gorgeous diva in her red outfit and is posing like a queen. She is everything that personifies beauty and compliments Shahrukh Khan pretty well.

The Evergreen Gauri

It seems like Gauri Khan is getting younger by the day and age simply doesn't catch up with her. Also, apart from Shahrukh Khan and Gauri, several top Bollywood stars attended the sangeet ceremony such as Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others. The sangeet ceremony also featured a special musical performance by Coldplay and Chainsmokers. The wedding will be held in Mumbai on March 9, 2019.