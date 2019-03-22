CAUGHT ON SCREENSHOT! Shahrukh Khan Gets ABUSED By A Netizen & Karan Johar LIKES The Offensive Tweet
Twitter is one dangerous place. Things go viral within a span of minute and if you're a celebrity, you have to be really careful about what are you re-tweeting and liking as it's visible to everyone. About an hour ago, a netizen abused Shahrukh Khan while praising Akshay Kumar and guess what? Karan Johar liked his tweet! Can't believe it? Netizens have already taken the screenshot and it's going viral for all the wrong reasons. We're sure Karan must have liked it by mistake but his like on this offensive tweet is surely tampering his image among the netizens.
The Screenshot Goes Viral
In this offensive tweet, the netizen compared Shahrukh Khan with Akshay Kumar and supported the latter, while insulting SRK!
Here’s How Netizens Reacted After Seeing His Like..
Chowkidar Sukesh Kothari @Sukeshkothari - "@karanjohar now u r deserting SRK considering that he is going to be written off. He won't. He is a fighter. Remember haar ke jeetnewale ko Baazigar kehte hai." [sic]
Fans Couldn’t Believe That Kjo Has Liked Such Offensive Tweet
Chowkidar Sanil Gosavi 🇮🇳 @SanilGosavi: "@karanjohar you might wanna read what you've just liked :p." [sic]
sakshi Kapoor @neeti883: "I cant believe karan Johar has liked this tweet . @karanjohar." [sic]
Fans Slam Karan Johar!
M. Obaid Aamir @AamirObaid: "@karanjohar I hope this was a mistake, if it wasn't, I and true srkians will never watch any movie of yours."
Rishabh @Rishabh5654: "Some of you still support this man. If he did it do it intentionally he would've unliked it. But he didn't unlike it."
And.. They Went On & On..
Soul of India @iamtssh: "You are disgusting @karanjohar..You liked a tweet which demeans SRK, disparaging to SRK. A tweet which is homophobic. You lost my respect.SRK may be going through lean patch, but he is gentleman of the highest order..You just lost the plot ,not of the movie ,but of Life.." [sic]
Some Netizens Defend Karan
👑 B R I J W A 👑 @BrijwaSRKman: "he must've gone to sleep.. a public figure doesn't like such posts especially at the cost of his/her reputation."
She Makes Sense, Doesn’t She?
IkraShahRukh 💕 @Ikra4SRK: "What if he read the tweet scrolled down and liked by accident which is more than likely. Stop assuming as always guys."