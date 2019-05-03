Shahrukh Khan: I Was Very Poor When I Got Married; Lied To Gauri On Our Honeymoon

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan and Gauri, tied the knot in 1991. The supertstar recently attended an award function, where he revealed that he lied to Gauri on their Honeymoon and took her to Darjeeling instead of Paris.

When Vicky Kaushal, who was the host of the award show, showed a picture from their honeymoon to SRK, he said, "This is my favourite picture...When I got married, I was very poor while Gauri was middle-class, well-to-do. So like how usually everyone does, I had promised her that after we get married, 'I'll take you to Paris and show you the Eiffel Tower'. But obviously, it was all a lie because neither I had the money nor I had the air tickets but somehow I convinced her."

He went on to add, "Finally, we were heading to Darjeeling to shoot a song for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. And I felt that considering even Gauri hasn't travelled abroad, she wouldn't know much, so main usko Paris bolke Darjeeling le gaya. Yeh humara honeymoon hai....20-30 days after our wedding."

On a related note, in an earlier interview to a daily, Shahrukh had said, ''The struggle was just in the first few years of marriage. Gauri was new to the film industry, so was I. It's not that I married an outside girl into the film industry. Two years for us in Mumbai was like honeymoon full of bumps.''

"I remember the first night when we actually came to Mumbai after about five-seven days. She spent that evening fully dressed; she wore chooda and Indian dress, and came to Film City and was there till 6 where Hema Ji was directing my film."

He further added, "One of the actors got late as it happens in the shoot and we wrapped by 8 instead of 6. There were no mobile phones, so I sent her a cab as I didn't own a car and said, 'Please come over and sit here because I am really sorry, this has taken a little bit. We take stardom as we take each other's success and failures with all love and care. It is all acceptable now.''

