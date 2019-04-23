English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shahrukh Khan: India Is A Beautiful Painting & All Colours Enhance Each Other

    By
    |

    Congress leader and documentary film-maker Yasmin Kidwai shared a video clip in which the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan is seen speaking on the idea of India and comparing the country's diverse culture to a beautiful painting where all the colours coexist in harmony.

    Being Diverse Is Good, Divisive Is Bad!

    In the 29-second clip, a part of Kidwai's documentary 'Filmisthaan-The Euphoric State of Bollywood on India and Our Intrinsic Pluralistic Culture', Shahrukh Khan says, "Being diverse is a good thing, being divisive is not. Like art has no religion, I think our country has no religion, and all of them amalgamated together."

    Languages, People, Religions All Coexist Together

    The actor speaks about how there are 1,600 languages and dialects in the country, which change every 10 or 15 kilometres and how hundreds of religions coexist.

    India Is Like A Very Beautiful Painting, Says Shahrukh Khan

    "India is a beautiful painting and all colours just enhance each other. You take away one colour or start saying this colour is better than the other, I think the painting is not a painting anymore," the actor says.

    India Is One Nation Glorious By Its Diversity

    Tweeting the video clip, which has subsequently gone viral on social media, Kidwai said she spoke to Shahrukh Khan for her documentary film. The video was also shared by the official handle of the Congress Party, which tweeted, "@iamsrk echoes what the Congress Party has been saying for many years now. India is one nation, made glorious by its diversity."

    Just yesterday, Shahrukh Khan also posted a rap video to encourage people to cast their vote after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to celebrities to encourage people to exercise their franchise.

    Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    (PTI News)

    Read more about: shahrukh khan narendra modi
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue