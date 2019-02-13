SRK, The Gentleman! Shahrukh Khan's INSIDE PIC With Deepika Padukone & Sonakshi Sinha Is Pure Gold!
Shahrukh Khan is one gentleman! He's ladies' man and his charming personality can make any woman go weak on knees. Yesterday, the Superstar attended the Filmfare Glamour and Style award and we're here with some of the inside pictures of the event. In one of the pictures, SRK can be seen posing along with the newlywed Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha and we gotta say that the picture is pure gold!
Epic Much?
Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone strike a pose as Sonakshi Sinha clicks a selfie at Filmfare Glamour and Style award.
P.S. Deepika's wink is so on point!
‘Smiling Rainbow’
Preity Zinta shares a lovely picture from the last night, in which she can be seen with Sonakshi Sinha, Kajol and Karisma Kapoor.
The ‘S’ Factor
Shilpa Shetty strikes a pose with Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana. Donning a silver outfit, Shilpa looked every bit sexy!
Shilpa With Janhvi
Shilpa Shetty and Janhvi Kapoor caught in single frame as they pose for a picture at Filmfare Glamour and Style award.
‘How’s The Hotness?’ High Peeps!
Shilpa Shetty and the Uri fame, Vicky Kaushal pose for the media, leaving us all stunned with their hotness level!
The award night also saw the attendance of celebs like Rekha, Kartik Aryan, Vidya Balan, Pooja Hegde, Ishaan Khattar, Surveen Chawla and Rakul Preet.