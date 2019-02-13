SRK, The Gentleman! Shahrukh Khan's INSIDE PIC With Deepika Padukone & Sonakshi Sinha Is Pure Gold!

Epic Much?

Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone strike a pose as Sonakshi Sinha clicks a selfie at Filmfare Glamour and Style award.

P.S. Deepika's wink is so on point!

‘Smiling Rainbow’

Preity Zinta shares a lovely picture from the last night, in which she can be seen with Sonakshi Sinha, Kajol and Karisma Kapoor.

The ‘S’ Factor

Shilpa Shetty strikes a pose with Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana. Donning a silver outfit, Shilpa looked every bit sexy!

Shilpa With Janhvi

Shilpa Shetty and Janhvi Kapoor caught in single frame as they pose for a picture at Filmfare Glamour and Style award.

‘How’s The Hotness?’ High Peeps!

Shilpa Shetty and the Uri fame, Vicky Kaushal pose for the media, leaving us all stunned with their hotness level!