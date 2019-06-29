Shahrukh Khan Is A Proud Dad As Daughter Suhana Graduates From Ardingly College; See Pictures!

'School Ends, Learning Doesn't,' Says SRK

Seen here sharing the frame with wife Gauri and the 'star of the moment' Suhana, King Khan wrote, "4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza...last train ride...and first step into the real world...school ends...learning doesn't."

A Cute Father-daughter Moment

Shahrukh shared one more picture featuring him and Suhana and wrote, "Last day at school. To adding new experiences and colours to your life ahead...."

Perfect Moments

Gauri Khan too shared this beautiful snap of Suhana and captioned it as, "Lunch at Ardingly.. Graduation."

Is Bollywood The Next Stop For The Star Kid?

"There's so much to learn, and one way to do it is to start [working] early, but first I want to go to university and finish studies," the actress had earlier mentioned in an interview with Vogue.

Speaking about what drew her close to acting, Suhana had shared, "I don't think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I'd do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest."