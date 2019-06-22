English
    Shahrukh Khan Is NOT Over Zero Failure Yet; Refuses To Sign Any Film After The Debacle For A While

    Ever since the much-ambitious project of Shahrukh Khan, Zero, has tanked at the box office, the actor has been struggling to sign his next project. In his recent media interaction, SRK speaks about the reason why he has not signed any film post Zero debacle and also revealed that currently he just wants to spend time with his family.

    SRK Says He Has No Films

    Earlier, rumours were rife that Shahrukh might kick-start Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 or collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next. However, Shahrukh refuted all the rumours saying, "I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film."

    SRK Further Adds..

    "Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn't allow me to."

    SRK Wants To Spend Quality Time With His Family

    "I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage. My daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family."

    It’s Indeed A Sad News For SRKians

    Even though SRK's Zero tanked at the box office, the actor was highly praised for his acting chops. There's no denying that SRK is one of the most fabulous actors and when it comes to acting, he's just too good!

    However, when it comes to selecting a good script, SRK leaves his fans quite disappointed. We hope SRK makes a quick comeback at silver screen and set the box office on fire.

    Inputs - Filmfare

