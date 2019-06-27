Shahrukh Khan Is Witty Enough To Take A Dig At Himself Over Zero Debacle!

Shahrukh Khan's film is one thing, while his personality is totally another thing. No matter, how disappointed we are with his recent film choices, we will always be in awe of SRK's wit and humour. Looking all dashing, SRK made an appearance at the trailer launch of his dear friend, Vikram Phadnis' Marathi film, Smile Please and the Superstar took a sly dig at himself, leaving the crowd smiling.

At the event, SRK said, "I think there is a little bit of a biographical writer, director and producer in all of us, so some parts of our life always get reflected in some special films and I am sure that Vikram has made an extremely special film."

"Backstage, I asked Vikram 'whether you made a good film or not?' and with my current track record of films, I am no one who should ask him whether he has made a good film or not. But when you work for so many years, you can be bit patronising."

He further added, "I told him to make action and comedy films, but he said 'I made this film from my heart', so I think there is no better film in the world when it comes from the heart, so I hope this film reaches everybody."

Shahrukh Khan also told the media that the main purpose of making a film is to invoke feelings of love, togetherness and goodness.

"I think the whole purpose of a film and storytelling sometimes is to invoke a feeling of compassion, love, togetherness and goodness in spite all the emotional swings that we might face. I feel every film and every story's main aim is to remind us that we are not alone in our journey of good and evil."