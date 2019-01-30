Shahrukh Khan Jokes On Not Winning A National Award: If I Don't Get An Award, That Award Is At Loss

In his recent interaction with Hindustan Times, when Shahrukh Khan was asked to comment on his previous statement in which he said that he regrets not getting a National Award till date. "That was a joke. To be honest, muje koi regret nahi hai. I am a very simple, down-to-earth person. Yes, vis-a-vis my achievements, I am extremely ambitious but in a fair manner. If I don't get an award, that award is at loss."

He further added, "Kabhi kabhi award ki prestige bhi badh jaati hai agar mujhe mile toh. That was a joke but on a serious note, I feel I don't do films where there's enough space to get 'artistic'. Personally though, I think I have tried to get a lot of 'art' into commercial cinema."

Further, when asked if not winning a National award bothers him, the Zero actor said that maybe he will get a National Award for a film that he would expect the least from. "I am fine, but having said that, why not have that also? Ek Oscar aur ek National Award aa jaaye toh accha lagega, sab complete ho jayega."

Shahrukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero and the film didn't perform well at the box office, leaving SRK and his audiences very disappointed. The film also casted Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Don 3 and Saare Jahan Se Acha, a biopic on Rakesh Sharma. Earlier, in an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Shahrukh had thanked Aamir Khan for the role. "I thank Aamir who was to do the film for calling me and telling me about the role as it would suit me. Whenever I get the time, I will try and spend time with him Rakesh Sharma."