English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shahrukh Khan Just Watched Salman Khan's Bharat Trailer & Had THIS To Say!

    By
    |

    The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan just watched Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat's trailer and is super impressed with all of it. SRK simply couldn't resist the urge to tweet praises on the trailer and appreciated Salman Khan for a spectacular performance in Bharat. Also, apart from SRK, several critics praised the trailer as well. Check it out below...

    Shahrukh Khan On Bharat Trailer

    Shahrukh Khan was all praises on Salman Khan's Bharat trailer and was impressed by it, just like everyone else.

    South Star Allu Sirish Praises Bharat

    Telugu star Allu Sirish heaped praises on the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat as well. The actor also called himself a ''Salmaniac''.

    Taran Adarsh

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh calls Salman Khan's Bharat trailer as ''Zabardast''. It sure is, without a doubt!

    Sumit Kadel On Bharat

    Fil critic Sumit Kadel stated that Salman Khan's Bharat gives a good vibe. So true, folks!

    Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    Shahrukh Khan Salman Khan Bharat

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 16:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue