Shahrukh Khan Just Watched Salman Khan's Bharat Trailer & Had THIS To Say!
The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan just watched Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat's trailer and is super impressed with all of it. SRK simply couldn't resist the urge to tweet praises on the trailer and appreciated Salman Khan for a spectacular performance in Bharat. Also, apart from SRK, several critics praised the trailer as well. Check it out below...
Shahrukh Khan On Bharat Trailer
Shahrukh Khan was all praises on Salman Khan's Bharat trailer and was impressed by it, just like everyone else.
South Star Allu Sirish Praises Bharat
Telugu star Allu Sirish heaped praises on the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat as well. The actor also called himself a ''Salmaniac''.
Taran Adarsh
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh calls Salman Khan's Bharat trailer as ''Zabardast''. It sure is, without a doubt!
Sumit Kadel On Bharat
Fil critic Sumit Kadel stated that Salman Khan's Bharat gives a good vibe. So true, folks!
