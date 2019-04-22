Shahrukh Khan Just Watched Salman Khan's Bharat Trailer & Had THIS To Say!

Kya baat hai bhai!! Bahut Khoob. https://t.co/0t8hQoUSbJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 22, 2019

Shahrukh Khan was all praises on Salman Khan's Bharat trailer and was impressed by it, just like everyone else.

As a Salmaniac I loved the #BharatTrailer. This is the kinda movie I wanted to see Bhai in. 😍😍😍 @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/pyen9NEzDj — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) April 22, 2019

Telugu star Allu Sirish heaped praises on the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat as well. The actor also called himself a ''Salmaniac''.

ZABARDAST trailer... Salman Khan show all the way... Here’s the striking trailer of #Bharat... Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar... 5 June 2019 release. #Eid2019 #BharatThisEid #BharatTrailer: https://t.co/7fVPsQHCkD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2019

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh calls Salman Khan's Bharat trailer as ''Zabardast''. It sure is, without a doubt!

The last films of @BeingSalmanKhan which i liked was #BajrangiBhaijaan & #Sultan . BB was amazing, Sultan was good. I dint like tubelight, TZH & Race3. #BharatTrailer genuinely gave me vibe of BB & Sultan. Trailer has lots of substance & content. I assume its a well made film. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 22, 2019

Film critic Sumit Kadel stated that Salman Khan's Bharat gives a good vibe.