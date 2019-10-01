Shahrukh Khan's Lookalike Takes Social Media By Storm; Check Out His Viral Pictures Here!

Meet Shahrukh Khan's Doppelganger

A photographer named Akram al-Issawi who hails from Jordan, bears a striking resemblance to the 'Baadshah' of Bollywood. Several photos of him have surfaced on the internet where he is seen posing like King Khan.

Same-to-same

Akram al-Issawi knows that he looks like Shahrukh Khan and reportedly, he had even given an interview about the same to Al Arabiya in 2018. Back then, he had said he appreciates that he looks like the superstar but doesn't like the word ‘lookalike'.

We Wonder What SRK Has To Say About This!

Meanwhile, Akram al-Issawi is quite happy about being the centre of attention and obliges people with selfies and autographs.

Fans Have This To Say About King Khan's Lookalike

One fan commented, "He is soo much like SRK." Another one wrote, "He resembles a lot like Shah Rukh Khan." "Looks like shahrukhs lost judwa broder," read another comment.

