Shahrukh Khan's Lookalike Takes Social Media By Storm; Check Out His Viral Pictures Here!
Shahrukh Khan is back in the news and this time, it's not because of his films or his witty tweets. The internet can be quite a funny place at times. After Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and more recently Katrina Kaif, King Khan too has discovered his doppelganger on the internet and the fans are quite baffled by the resemblance between the two of them.
Have a look at the pictures here.
Meet Shahrukh Khan's Doppelganger
A photographer named Akram al-Issawi who hails from Jordan, bears a striking resemblance to the 'Baadshah' of Bollywood. Several photos of him have surfaced on the internet where he is seen posing like King Khan.
Same-to-same
Akram al-Issawi knows that he looks like Shahrukh Khan and reportedly, he had even given an interview about the same to Al Arabiya in 2018. Back then, he had said he appreciates that he looks like the superstar but doesn't like the word ‘lookalike'.
We Wonder What SRK Has To Say About This!
Meanwhile, Akram al-Issawi is quite happy about being the centre of attention and obliges people with selfies and autographs.
Fans Have This To Say About King Khan's Lookalike
One fan commented, "He is soo much like SRK." Another one wrote, "He resembles a lot like Shah Rukh Khan." "Looks like shahrukhs lost judwa broder," read another comment.
(Social media posts are unedited)
