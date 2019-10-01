    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shahrukh Khan's Lookalike Takes Social Media By Storm; Check Out His Viral Pictures Here!

      By
      |

      Shahrukh Khan is back in the news and this time, it's not because of his films or his witty tweets. The internet can be quite a funny place at times. After Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and more recently Katrina Kaif, King Khan too has discovered his doppelganger on the internet and the fans are quite baffled by the resemblance between the two of them.

      Have a look at the pictures here.

      Meet Shahrukh Khan's Doppelganger

      Meet Shahrukh Khan's Doppelganger

      A photographer named Akram al-Issawi who hails from Jordan, bears a striking resemblance to the 'Baadshah' of Bollywood. Several photos of him have surfaced on the internet where he is seen posing like King Khan.

      Same-to-same

      Same-to-same

      Akram al-Issawi knows that he looks like Shahrukh Khan and reportedly, he had even given an interview about the same to Al Arabiya in 2018. Back then, he had said he appreciates that he looks like the superstar but doesn't like the word ‘lookalike'.

      We Wonder What SRK Has To Say About This!

      We Wonder What SRK Has To Say About This!

      Meanwhile, Akram al-Issawi is quite happy about being the centre of attention and obliges people with selfies and autographs.

      Fans Have This To Say About King Khan's Lookalike

      Fans Have This To Say About King Khan's Lookalike

      One fan commented, "He is soo much like SRK." Another one wrote, "He resembles a lot like Shah Rukh Khan." "Looks like shahrukhs lost judwa broder," read another comment.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

      Shahrukh Khan SIGNS A Big Actioner; Details About The Director & Release Year Will Leave You Excited

      More SHAHRUKH KHAN News

      Read more about: shahrukh khan
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue