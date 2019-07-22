Shahrukh Khan's Maldives Diaries: His Kids Aryan, AbRam & Suhana Chill Like A Boss!

Picture Perfect

The star wife shared a click of their three kids and captioned it, "My three little hearts." In the picture, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are seen standing on a boat. Aryan looks dapper in a T-shirt. On the other hand, Suhana paints a pretty picture in a black tee and her goggles pulled back on her head. Little AbRam adds cuteness to the picture with his dimpled smile.

SRK Is Feeling Bad To Leave Maldives

King Khan too shared a video where he is seen enjoying himself in the ocean and captioned it: "Feeling bad having to leave Maldives and especially all the wonderful people at #JumeirahVittaveli. Thank u for a lovely holiday @jumeirahvittaveli will miss u all. @makeplansholidays." (-sic)

Shahrukh On AbRam

Speaking about the little one, AbRam, SRK earlier said in an interview, "I think he loves being around me. On my birthdays, he would just come out to the balcony every hour. The fans keep screaming my name and he comes running to me and says, ‘Papa, peoples have come. Let's go meet them'. He calls them ‘peoples' and then, he drags me out because he enjoys waving out to them. He's a smart, intelligent kid and extremely fun to be with. And with him, I become a kid myself."

On The Work Front

The superstar is yet to announce his next project. Meanwhile, Shahrukh recently dubbed for the character Mufasa for the Hindi version of 'The Lion King' while, Aryan lent his voice to the character of Simba.