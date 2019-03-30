English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shahrukh Khan’s Meer Foundation Organizes Corrective Surgeries For Acid Attack Survivors

    By
    |

    Superstar Shahrukh Khan is undeniably one of the most influential social activists in the nation and his initiatives with Meer Foundation have often contributed to the betterment of the society.

    One of the recent initiatives launched by Meer Foundation on International Women's Day titled 'ToGETher Transformed' sponsored corrective surgeries for fifty burns and acid attack survivors. The whole month of March was dedicated to organizing these surgeries.

    The surgeries were performed at BLK Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi and G.S. Memorial Plastic Surgery Hospital and Trauma Center in Varanasi from 5th March 2019, the organization is all set to conduct its next phase of surgeries in Kolkata. Patients from Delhi, UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, with an 85% population of women and children have already availed the facilities of the initiative.

    shahrukh-khan-meer-foundation-organizes-corrective-surgeries-for-acid-attack-survivors

    Meer Foundation, a non-profit organization aims to initiate change at the ground level and works to build a world that empowers women.

    Shahrukh has been actively lending his support to those in need with his non-profit organization, Meer Foundation which has been working towards highlighting causes that deserve more attention.

    Last year Mr.Khan was honored with the Crystal Award for his work towards acid attack survivors at the World Economic Forum 2018 held in Davis.

    Talking about Meer Foundation, Shahrukh Khan said, "The work done at Meer Foundation is very close to my heart and we have been working on it with a quiet focus since the past three years. Meer supports victims of acid attacks by providing a holistic approach to their rehabilitation.

    shahrukh-khan-meer-foundation-organizes-corrective-surgeries-for-acid-attack-survivors

    With this in mind, we launched our new initiative ToGETher Transformed and I am thankful to our partners across the country - our brave survivors, doctors, lawyers, hospitals, NGOs and volunteers who help us in our cause.

    I hope to garner more support for our endeavours by bringing together like-minded people and hopefully put an end to acid violence in the near future."

    HT Most Stylish Awards: Katrina & Anushka SIZZLE On The Red Carpet

    The foundation has also penetrated in helping acid attack victims along with sponsoring treatment and surgeries for women and children at several hospitals across the country earlier. In addition,

    Meer Foundation has also helped organize health camps, donate wheelchairs to para-athletes, events for disadvantaged women and children, and donated a huge amount to the victims of the Kerala floods.

    Read more about: shahrukh khan
    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 18:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue