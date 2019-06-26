English
    Shahrukh Khan On Clocking 27 Year In Bollywood: Thank You For Bearing With Me For So Many Years

    Yesterday (June 25, 2019), Shahrukh Khan completed 27 years in Bollywood and the superstar thanked all his fans for bearing with him for so many years and giving him so much of love despite all the failures and successes, that came his way in his long career span. SRK made his debut in 1992's romantic drama Deewana, which also starred Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti.

    Shahrukh shared a video on his Twitter page wherein he can be seen recreating his hit song from Deewana. In the video, Shahrukh says, "I want to say a big thank you for 27 years in Indian cinema, which is exactly half my life time on Earth. I've ave been trying to entertain you for over 20 years, and some times I have succeeded, and many times I have failed."

    "So I want to thank you for bearing with me for so many years since I came on a motorcycle in a film called 'Deewana' singing 'Koi na koi chahiye' and rode right into your hearts. And you not only allowed me right into your hearts, but also allowed me to stay there for so many years. Thank you very much," added Shahrukh.

    SRK, who can be seen riding a bike in the video, also sent across a message on traffic safety. "It's a coincidence that my friends from a motorcycle company have sent me two motorcycles to try out the stunts I did in 'Deewana' 27 years ago. I am going to give it a shot, but this time there's a difference. I will make sure I am wearing a helmet. Always wear a helmet while riding a bike," said Shahrukh.

    Shahrukh, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, is currently taking time off acting. He hasn't signed any film post Zero debacle.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 15:22 [IST]
