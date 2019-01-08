 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan On Zero Debacle: If I Am A King & Don't Take Chances, I'll Be A King For Namesake

I've Succeeded With Things I Never Knew Would Succeed, Says Shahrukh Khan

"I have succeeded with things that I never knew would succeed. I also feel that if you really are the king, you should have the choice to make your own choices. A king without choices is not a king at all," he said to Deccan Chronicle.

If I Am A King, I Have To Take Chances

"I am only exercising my choice to do what I like to do. I believe that if I am king, and don't take chances I will remain one just for namesake."

Everyone Has The Freedom To Experiment & Try New Things

"I believe you can't curb a writer with a limit on the number of pages he or she is allowed to write. As a producer, if I would like to do as much as possible, there is no one really to stop us from making key decisions even though the company tells me, many times, that I am over-doing things."

I Treat Movies Like My Daughter's Wedding, I Spend Lavishly

"I believe every film I do is like my daughter. People spend lavishly on their daughter's wedding, so why can't I spend on my film? Let whatever I am doing for my daughter, be nice, and inshallah, the money will follow," he summed it up.