 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan On Zero Debacle: If I Am A King & Don't Take Chances, I'll Be A King For Namesake

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- India Bharat Bandh LIVE: App-Based Cabs And Metro Trains Unaffected In Bengaluru
-
- PM Modi Announces 10% Job Reservation For "Economically Backward” Upper Castes
- Intel Ice Lake CPUs Based On 10nm Fabrication Now Official!
- Indian Cricket Team Celebrate Test Series Win — Here Are The Highlights
- Top-Selling Cars In India 2018 December: Maruti Suzuki And Hyundai Set A New Sales Benchmark
- Bhumi Pednekar's Multi-hued Dress Is Perfect For A Rocking Weekend
- Sushant's Sonchiriya Trailer Looks Gripping!
- Go For A Trip With Your Kids To This Family-friendly Destination Of Valsad
Shahrukh Khan played negative characters back in the 90s in movies such as Baazigar and Darr and they all went on to become blockbuster hits and since then, he's never failed to experiment with roles that are new and refreshing. In fact, his latest movies Fan and Zero are peppered with elements which the audiences had never seen before and despite trying out new roles, he's not able to crack the code as they bombed at the box office. Shahrukh Khan isn't upset about the fact that his movies didn't work, but is happy that he has the chance to choose what he wants and that according to him is what real kings are made of.
I've Succeeded With Things I Never Knew Would Succeed, Says Shahrukh Khan
"I have succeeded with things that I never knew would succeed. I also feel that if you really are the king, you should have the choice to make your own choices. A king without choices is not a king at all," he said to Deccan Chronicle.
If I Am A King, I Have To Take Chances
"I am only exercising my choice to do what I like to do. I believe that if I am king, and don't take chances I will remain one just for namesake."
Everyone Has The Freedom To Experiment & Try New Things
"I believe you can't curb a writer with a limit on the number of pages he or she is allowed to write. As a producer, if I would like to do as much as possible, there is no one really to stop us from making key decisions even though the company tells me, many times, that I am over-doing things."
I Treat Movies Like My Daughter's Wedding, I Spend Lavishly
"I believe every film I do is like my daughter. People spend lavishly on their daughter's wedding, so why can't I spend on my film? Let whatever I am doing for my daughter, be nice, and inshallah, the money will follow," he summed it up.
Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan