    Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor & Karan Johar Shake A Leg At Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Wedding

    Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got hitched yesterday (i.e March 9) in a star-studded ceremony at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The big fat wedding was attended by the who's who from the world of films, business and politics. The wedding kick-started with the safa ceremony. Later, some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and others turned baraatis and shook a leg.

    Some of B-town celebrities who attended Akash-Shloka's wedding included Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, the Bachchans, Karan Johar amongst others.

    Nach Le Ve

    Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar were seen grooving to Mika Singh's tunes. Even former beauty queens Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra were also spotted shaking a leg.

    Look Who We Spotted Her!

    The groom's mother looked her happy best and was seen getting groovy here. Even SRK seems to be enjoying himself.

    One More Picture

    The baraatis couldn't stop dancing and the infectious energy caught up with King Khan as well.

    Say Cheese

    We came across this picture where Ranbir Kapoor is seen posing for a picture with Mika Singh.

    Check out some of the inside videos here-

    View this post on Instagram

    #karanjohar #hardikpandya #priyankachopra #aishwaryaraibachchan at #Akashambani baaraat ceremony

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Mar 9, 2019 at 6:24pm PST

    View this post on Instagram

    #ranbirkapoor #shahrukhkhan #nitaambani #gaurikhan join #Akashambani for his baaraat ceremony ❤️

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Mar 9, 2019 at 6:20pm PST

    View this post on Instagram

    Akash Ambani arrives with family for his wedding with #shlokamehta in Mumbai today #instadaily #instagood#akustoletheshlo #manavmanglani @manav.manglani

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Mar 9, 2019 at 12:16pm PST

    View this post on Instagram

    #Exclusive The Bridal Entry of @shloka11 at her wedding #akustoletheshlo #ambaniwedding #weddingsutra #celebrity #celebritywedding #bollywoodwedding #bollywood #mukeshambani #nitaambani #bollywoodnews #bollywoodnews #celebritynews #ambanis #ambanifamily #akashambani #shlokamehta #nowtrending #news #bridalentry

    A post shared by WeddingSutra.com (@weddingsutra) on Mar 9, 2019 at 9:06am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    That moment when the who's who of #bollywood shake a leg on #chogada at the extravagant #baraat of #AkashAmbani at #JIOWorldCentre! Isn't this the grandest Baraat ever?!! . #akustoletheshlo #ambaniwedding #weddingsutra #celebrity #celebritywedding #bollywoodwedding #bollywood #mukeshambani #nitaambani #bollywoodnews #bollywoodnews #celebritynews #ambanis #ambanifamily #akashambani #shlokamehta #nowtrending #news #ranbirkapoor

    A post shared by WeddingSutra.com (@weddingsutra) on Mar 9, 2019 at 6:43am PST

    The Ambanis and the Mehtas will be hosting the Mangal Parv today which will be attended by severak bigwigs. A wedding reception will also take place tomorrow at Jio World Centre at BKC in Mumbai.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 11:44 [IST]
