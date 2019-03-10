Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor & Karan Johar Shake A Leg At Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Wedding

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got hitched yesterday (i.e March 9) in a star-studded ceremony at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The big fat wedding was attended by the who's who from the world of films, business and politics. The wedding kick-started with the safa ceremony. Later, some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and others turned baraatis and shook a leg.

Some of B-town celebrities who attended Akash-Shloka's wedding included Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, the Bachchans, Karan Johar amongst others.

Nach Le Ve Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar were seen grooving to Mika Singh's tunes. Even former beauty queens Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra were also spotted shaking a leg. Look Who We Spotted Her! The groom's mother looked her happy best and was seen getting groovy here. Even SRK seems to be enjoying himself. One More Picture The baraatis couldn't stop dancing and the infectious energy caught up with King Khan as well. Say Cheese We came across this picture where Ranbir Kapoor is seen posing for a picture with Mika Singh.

Check out some of the inside videos here-

The Ambanis and the Mehtas will be hosting the Mangal Parv today which will be attended by severak bigwigs. A wedding reception will also take place tomorrow at Jio World Centre at BKC in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: INSIDE PICTURES: Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Wedding Was Absolutely Dreamy!