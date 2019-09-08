Shahrukh Khan Reacts To Rumours About His Next Movie, Fans Say We Are Waiting

Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, last seen in the box office dud Zero, just took to Twitter and confirmed that he is yet to sign his next movie. B-town's resident 'Baadshah' also took at dig at rumourmongers, saying that he has signed many films without being 'aware' of the same and urged his fans to ignore 'post truth'.

"It's always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it's just post truth,"(sic) tweeted Shahrukh.

As expected SRK's tweet took social media by storm with die-hard fans saying that they are waiting for him to announce his next movie.

it's Ajey Kumar @JbraFanOfiamsrk Sir.. Thank You for this gentle reply! We steel believe in you & yes we are hoping that you will do films as early as possible.! Kya haina rumours hum sab SRKians ki Jaan me Jaan dal dete hai aur hum pagal ho jate hai apke pyaar me. You please take care of yourself & be happy Bahubali @Bahubal77006032 ·That means you have not signed any films, but why? We are desperately need you to watch on big screens. Fans of other stars can enjoy 2,3 and 4 films in a year, but we don't have atleast a name of any films of our idol. I'm jealous of them. Plz come back SIR !!! IkraaShahRukh @Ikra4SRK IkraaShahRukh @Ikra4SRK hats what I always say, i will believe it when you say you are doing it. Otherwise speculation just annoys me. Anyways, just enjoy your time off. Im happy you are taking some much needed time after working so hard, you deserve it. Just be happy in all you do. I love you so much. Dev Saran @SRKsExcalibur I always used to think no one loves you more than me. But ever since I've joined this platform I've seen an incredible number of people passionately in love with you. I was wrong, you have so many admirers all over the world and it makes me the happiest. We'll be waiting Shah

