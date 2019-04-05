English
    CONGRATULATIONS! Shahrukh Khan Receives Honorary Doctorate From University Of Law In London

    Here's one more reason why Shahrukh Khan just made us proud! After receiving the honorary doctorates from The University of Bedfordshire and The University of Edinburgh, the superstar has been conferred with yet another merit by the University of Law, London.

    On Thursday, Shahrukh received an honorary doctorate in Philanthropy from the university during a graduation ceremony for more than 350 students. 

    Over the years, he has established himself as a successful actor, film producer, television host, philanthropist and an entrepreneur. The My Name Is Khan actor has also earned love for championing human rights in India. He has lent support to the Indian government's campaigns, including Pulse Polio and National Aids Control Organization.He has worked closely with several charitable foundations, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

    Shahrukh Khan Expressed His Gratitude On Receiving The Award

    Sharing this picture, King Khan wrote, "Thank u for the honour #universityoflaw & my best wishes to the graduating students. It will encourage our team at @meerfoundationofficial to strive ‘selfishly' to share more."

    'Charity Should Be Done In Silence'

    "I believe that charity should be done in silence and with dignity. One cannot speak about their charitable acts because it loses its purpose. I have been privileged to be able to use my status as a public personality to champion causes close to my heart," said SRK to IANS in a statement.

    A Humble Superstar!

    He further added, "I actively participate with the causes of women empowerment, rehabilitation of the underprivileged and basic human rights. I firmly believe that I have to give back to the world that has given me so much. I am humbled with this honorary doctorate bestowed upon me and would like to thank everyone involved for choosing me."

    For Those Who Ain't Aware

    Shah Rukh's non-profit organisation Meer Foundation primarily works with acid attack victims and aims to initiate change at the ground level to build a world that empowers women.

    The actor was honoured with the Crystal Award for his work towards acid attack survivors at the World Economic Forum 2018 held in Davos.

    (Inputs from IANS)

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 9:34 [IST]
