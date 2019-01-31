English
    Shahrukh Khan Reveals His Biggest Fear

    The latest film of Shahrukh Khan, Zero, couldn't work at the box office up to his expectation as it simply tanked at the box office. However, Shahrukh Khan doesn't fear failure but becoming mundane and doing boring films. In his recent conversation with an entertainment portal, when SRK was asked what does he fear the most, he said, "My biggest fear is what if I became mundane and start doing boring things and films. I get very scared at times what I start doing mundane films."

    Shahrukh Khan also said he doesn't want to feel tired of work and said, "I hope the day never comes when I am so tired that I tell myself that it is ok to do just a regular film which will get made in 40 days, release soon, become a box office hit and I can buy myself a new car and be happy. That thought scares me."

    shahrukh-khan-reveals-his-biggest-fear

    On a related note, recently, director Aanand L Rai had reacted to Zero failure and was quoted as saying, "I won't say I am disappointed. I will need to understand (what went wrong). This is the story I wanted to say and I made it. After making Ranjhaanaa and Tanu Weds Manu and the second one, this film (Zero) was due for me to make... To take a certain flight and I have not landed on it properly. It is a learning and it will help me grow as a director. I am not afraid to take risks and experiment."

    Apart from SRK, Zero also casted Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Zeeshan Ayubb in the key roles. The film got released on December 21, 2018.

    Read more about: shahrukh khan
    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2019
