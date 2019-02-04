Zero Failure After Effect: Shahrukh Khan Reveals PLAN B If His Films Will Keep FLOPPING In Future

SRK On Reuniting With Salman & Aamir In One Film

SRK said, "When India TV will produce a film and cast me, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan together, only then you can see us sharing screen space. Apart from this, I cannot see any other possibility."

SRK On His ‘Plan B’

SRK also talked about returning to TV if his films will stop working in future and said, "If my films are under performing, I will return to TV to work here. I'm saying this with utmost humility. Many people including me have risen from television. I'm a living example of TV ka Dum."

SRK Reveals Why He Admires Small Screen

"I started with small screen. I used to watch Sunday movies at rich neighbour's house. I started from those days when TV was a cardinal thing in our life.

"Ramayana and Mahabharata were the greatest shows ever made. It brought us closer to us our mythology," he added.

SRK On His First Pay Cheque

We all know before doing films, SRK used to get feature in TV serials - Fauji and Circus. Speaking of his struggling period and first pay cheque, he said, "I used to get RS 1500 per episode for Fauzi. With Rs 15,000 in my wallet, I reached Mumbai and realised my Bollywood dream. I couldn't have made it to silverscreen without small screen."

SRK On His Signature Pose

SRK is known for his ‘open arms' pose worldwide. When asked about the story behind his signature pose, SRK made an interesting revelation and said, "I was trying to perfect a dance step on a film set with choreographer Saroj Khan. It was the first time I realised that I cannot dance."

He Further Added..

"Lazily, I just stood on my place and spread my arms and Saroj Ji was like ‘Wow'. So that's how that signature step was invented Accidentally!!!"

Well, that's an interesting story!