Shahrukh Khan Reveals When He ABUSES The Most; Also Declares The MOST EXPENSIVE Thing He Owns!

When SRK Was Asked 'If He's Still A Delhi Wala'

Shahrukh Khan says that he is a quite soft-spoken guy, but his Delhi side aggression comes out when someone tries to behave inappropriately with him.

"I am a very well-mannered man because I have studied in St. Columba's. However, if someone misbehaves with me even a bit, then I turn into a Delhi wala. I turn very abusive and use a lot of cuss words as well."

SRK On Delhi & Mumbai

SRK further asserted that he considers Delhi as his birth mother, and Mumbai as another mother that raised him. "I like the freedom of misbehaving in Delhi, and again, I enjoy the calmness that I feel in front of the sea in Mumbai."

SRK On The Most Expensive Thing He Owns

When asked what's the most expensive thing that the 'King of romance' owns, SRK took the name of his palace, 'Mannat' and revealed he purchased it for his wife, Gauri Khan.

Who's SRK's 2 AM Friend?

Shahrukh Khan says it's his daughter, Suhana Khan and son, Aryan Khan. SRK also revealed he doesn't like the idea of sleeping in the nights. So, he rather catches up with his kids - Suhana and Aryan, who are in London and LA, respectively.

(Pic Courtesy - Mukesh Nair)

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Zero and hasn't made any announcement regarding his next project!