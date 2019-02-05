Shahrukh Khan Reveals Why He Can't Work With Akshay Kumar & This Reason Is To Be Blamed!

We Absolutely Love Shahrukh's Sense Of Humour

When quizzed if he can would manage to do three films or more a year just like Khiladi Kumar or even work with him, the 'Baadshah' of Bollywood once again impressed us with his sense of humour.

SRK Reveals Why He Isn't Able To Manage More Films In A Film

" What do I say to this? I don't wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work," the superstar was quoted as saying by DNA.

Shahrukh Says He Is A Nocturnal Person

"I'm a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me."

'It Would Be Fun To Work With Akshay,' Says King Khan

"It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga (He 'll be leaving the set and I'll be coming in)."

Shahrukh Reveals What's Stopping Him From Working With Akshay

"I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won't match," revealed the 'Zero' actor.