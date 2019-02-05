English
    Shahrukh Khan Reveals Why He Can't Work With Akshay Kumar & This Reason Is To Be Blamed!

    Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are two of the biggest superstars in the country who have entertained us with their impressive repertoire of films for decades now. Strangely despite being in the film industry for so long, the two actors are yet to share screen space with each other. 

    Recently in an interview with King Khan was asked about it, he had a rather witty response which left us in splits.

    We Absolutely Love Shahrukh's Sense Of Humour

    When quizzed if he can would manage to do three films or more a year just like Khiladi Kumar or even work with him, the 'Baadshah' of Bollywood once again impressed us with his sense of humour.

    SRK Reveals Why He Isn't Able To Manage More Films In A Film

    " What do I say to this? I don't wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work," the superstar was quoted as saying by DNA.

    Shahrukh Says He Is A Nocturnal Person

    "I'm a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me."

    'It Would Be Fun To Work With Akshay,' Says King Khan

    "It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga (He 'll be leaving the set and I'll be coming in)."

    Shahrukh Reveals What's Stopping Him From Working With Akshay

    "I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won't match," revealed the 'Zero' actor.

    On the work front, the latest reports in the tinsel town suggest that the superstar plans to choose his projects wisely post 'Zero' debacle and is rumoured to have opted out of Rakesh Sharma biopic, 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha.' The makers are yet to make any official announcement. Meanwhile, there are also speculations of him being a part of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 14:56 [IST]
