INTERESTING! Because Of Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was Paired Opposite Abhishek In Raavan

SRK Reveals It All..

In his exclusive interview with Filmfare, Shahrukh Khan reveals, "I enjoyed working with Mani Ratnam. It was fun. He wanted me to do Raavan. But I was caught up then. Also, it was a bilingual. I found it difficult to do that."

SRK Wants To Work With Hirani

"Aanand sir is someone I'd like to work with again. But I want to make an action film with him. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's fun. It's been a long time since I did his kind of film. He had asked me to do one but I was busy with Zero.

Amongst the new people, Rajkumar Hirani would be nice to work with."

SRK Talks About His Classic Films Like Swades & Ashoka

Speaking of films like Swades and Ashoka, who were ahead of their time and couldn't work well at the box office, SRK said, "It's best to say a film is ahead of its time when it flops. That's the best excuse you have. Swades had flopped when it released. But in retrospect everybody talks about it being a lovely film."

SRK Reveals What Went Wrong With Swades

"Perhaps, it was ahead of its time as we realise its relevance and appreciate it now. But at that point, it had Shahrukh Khan and Ashutosh Gowarikar after Lagaan.

People went with the expectation of seeing a thrilling film like Lagaan. But, we gave them something else. (Smiles) Apart from that, some films have been bad. If they've not done well, they've not done well."

What Keeps SRK Going?

"As an artiste I'm incomplete. If I wasn't, I wouldn't like to work. Why would I wake up in the morning and still try to do something? As an artiste I'm restless. I'm always thinking how I can bring in something new, as an actor and as a producer. If you believe you're complete, then you're boring," said SRK.