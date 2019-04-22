Shahrukh Khan ROASTS Film Critics For Giving Stars To Films: It's A Film, Not A Hotel For God Sake'

The Superstar Began His Speech By Poking Fun At Anupama Chopra

SRK began his speech in a review style by saying, "The scene opens at an opulent award function with the main protagonist. Anupama Chopra sitting in the first row, looking resplendent in her many varied shades of white."

He Didn't Spare Rajeev Masand As Well

He further continued, "Now this version of Masand is a far cry from the younger, mustached one, whose complicated vocabulary we were so convinced by back in the day when I played an antihero. He is older, and a tad heavier."

'We As Film Fraternity Have To Be Truer To Ourselves'

In the second half of the speech, King Khan said, "We filmmakers have fought along to give more credit to constructive and jaded ideas. We search for art, we search for form without the essence of the stories. We find logic and disregard the free-spirit of story telling. We have to remind ourselves that truth is formless, only untruths are formed. We as film fraternity have to be truer to ourselves, to the stories we set out to tell.

SRK Has A Special Request For Film Critics

"I request all my critics friends here, please don't be like us Bollywood film stars, and get carried away by what Bollywood succumbed to many years ago - the star system."

A Savage Dig

"The star system cannot be the only way of summing up films by our critics. 3 stars, 3.5 stars, 3 and a quarter stars, 5 stars....It's a film, not a hotel for God sake. With critics sprouting all over, film critic is becoming an endangered species. Please let it not get replaced by consumer service," the superstar said.