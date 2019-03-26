Shahrukh Khan's Sweet Gesture For A Differently-Abled Fan At IPL 2019 Will Leave You Smiling!

When it comes to Shahrukh Khan, the actor is not just 'Baadshah of Bollywood', he's also the 'king of hearts'. The superstar has always expressed his gratitude for his fans and always maintained that they hold a special place in his heart.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Chills Like A Boss With Nick Jonas In Miami & We Just Can't Get Enough Of Them!

Recently, a video of Shahrukh Khan from Sunday's IPL match between his Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad went viral on the internet. A video of King Khan hugging a wheelchair-bound fan named Harshul Goenka post KKR's win left the netizens mighty impressive.

The official Twitter page of KKR shared this video where SRK is seen hugging Harshul, as the fan says 'I love you' repeatedly. After posing for pictures, the superstar tells him that he'll return after meeting the team.

"King Khan @iamsrk with our special Knight Rider, @harshulgoenka1 after an amazing win at Eden Gardens!," wrote the official page of KKR while sharing this video.

Meanwhile, the Twitterati went all hearts over the superstar's warm gesture and showered him with praises. A user name by the name @sanjanapaul28 commented, "Such an emotional video again of SRK and Harsh❤️."

Another user wrote, "This kind of love...😭😭😭 Shah you are truly an inspiration...n this is why you are SHAH RUKH KHAN ❤️❤️ @iamsrk sir....ye Dekh k...sar Aapne aap jhuk jata hai izzat mein..😭😭😭😭😭😭." A netizen called SRK 'a man with golden heart'.

As per a report in DNA, SRK Universe, Shah Rukh's biggest fan club, had previously announced a donation of Rs 5000 towards Harshul every time KKR win a match. The report also mentioned that that the actor and cricketer Dinesh Karthik had donated Rs 1 lakh to Harshul previously.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's Reaction On Losing Filmfare Best Actress Award To Alia Bhatt Will Win Your Hearts