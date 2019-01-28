PHOTOS! Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan & Big B Grace The Wedding Reception Of Raj Thackeray’s Son

Shahrukh Khan

When it comes to make a dapper entry, no one can beat Shahrukh Khan! We're totally in awe of SRK's charismatic vibes as he walks the red carpet of Amit Thackeray's wedding reception.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan looked effing hot as he arrived at the venue to congratulate Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude.

Big B

Amitabh Bachchan, who shares a very warm equation with the Thackerays, graced the reception and wowed us with his appearance.

Urmila Matondkar

The evergreen beauty Urmila Matondkar was also seen at the reception party of Amit Thackeray and we gotta say that she looked every bit gorgeous.

Rohit Shetty

Director Rohit Shetty, who's currently on the cloud nine as his recent film, Simmba, was a massive hit, also graced the reception of Amit Thackeray.

The Lovely Couple

Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar make a gorgeous entry at Amit Thackeray's wedding reception. The duo is all smiles as they pose for the media.

Mr & Mrs Ambani

Nita and Mukesh Ambani grace the wedding reception of Amit Thackeray.