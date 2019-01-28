PHOTOS! Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan & Big B Grace The Wedding Reception Of Raj Thackeray’s Son
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray got married to his fiancée and fashion designer, Mitali Borude at a star hotel in Lower Parel. Amit and Mitali, who had been dating for years and friends-turned-sweethearts, got engaged in December 2017. The marriage ceremony was attended by politicians of various hues.
Bollywood celebrities including Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan and noted personalities from the field of industry also showed up at Amit Thackeray's reception party and we're here with their stunning pictures.
Shahrukh Khan
When it comes to make a dapper entry, no one can beat Shahrukh Khan! We're totally in awe of SRK's charismatic vibes as he walks the red carpet of Amit Thackeray's wedding reception.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan looked effing hot as he arrived at the venue to congratulate Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude.
Big B
Amitabh Bachchan, who shares a very warm equation with the Thackerays, graced the reception and wowed us with his appearance.
Urmila Matondkar
The evergreen beauty Urmila Matondkar was also seen at the reception party of Amit Thackeray and we gotta say that she looked every bit gorgeous.
Rohit Shetty
Director Rohit Shetty, who's currently on the cloud nine as his recent film, Simmba, was a massive hit, also graced the reception of Amit Thackeray.
The Lovely Couple
Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar make a gorgeous entry at Amit Thackeray's wedding reception. The duo is all smiles as they pose for the media.
Mr & Mrs Ambani
Nita and Mukesh Ambani grace the wedding reception of Amit Thackeray.