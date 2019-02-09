Shahrukh Khan: Salman Khan Was The First Person To Call 'DDLJ' A Great Film!

SRK Talks About The Iconic 'Palat' Scene From DDLJ

The superstar was quoted as saying by IANS, "I still remember, this was at the premiere of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. I had a couple of friends sitting beside me. There is a scene in the movie where I say to myself agar yeh tujko pyaar karti hai toh palat ke dekhegi. Palat, Palat, Palat."

He Recalled How His Friends Made Fun Of That Scene

"And at that point, my friend tells me, 'It looks like you will kill her like you killed the girl in Baazigar."

Can You Believe This?

Shahrukh further revealed that his friends told him that the movie would do really well if he wasn't there in the film. "They told me if you weren't in this movie, it would do really well.' I felt very sad," recalled SRK.

SRK Showed The Film To Salman Khan

The actor revealed that apart from the production team, it was his friend Salman who was all praises for the film.

This Is What Salman Told Him After Watching The Film

"The first person outside the production who saw the film and said 'it's a great one' was my friend Salman Khan," revealed the 'Zero' actor.