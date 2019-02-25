Shahrukh Khan Shares An Intriguing Poster Of Amitabh Bachchan- Taapsee Pannu's Badla!

With the release date of Amitabh Bachchan- Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla, Shahrukh Khan who is producing this upcoming crime thriller, has now released an intriguing poster building the curiosity amongst the audience.

The poster showcases the protagonist, Amitabh Bachchan standing in front of the car and the view depicts that someone is keeping a watch on him through the car.

After sharing the few interesting flicks from the film, now Shahrukh Khan has dropped the latest poster on his official Twitter handle and he captioned it, "Jo dikhe woh sach ho aur jo na dikhe woh jhooth, yeh har baar zaroori nahi. #Badla8March http://bit.ly/BadlaTrailer @SrBachchan @taapsee @sujoy_g @RedChilliesEnt @iAmAzure".

The film is based on the Spanish movie Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest). Speaking about it, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh recently told Indian Express, "The story of next movie Badla, which is based on the Spanish movie Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest), has a very interesting premise. Something I had not attempted earlier.

While making movies, there has to be a certain amount of excitement to keep one going. I had watched the Spanish movie. It took me a while to wrap my head around it. I read the original script and all its drafts. The initial struggle was how do I top this. More importantly, the question for me was that can I better it? It's only after I found answers to my questions that I took up this project."

Badla marks the second association of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu after the critically acclaimed and much-loved Pink. The film will also mark the debut of a very talented Malayalam actor Tony Luke.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, the film is slated to release on 8th March 2019.

