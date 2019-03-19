English
    Shahrukh Khan's Son Aryan Holidays In France & The Internet Can't Get Over His Stunning Jawline

    Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan who is studying in the United States went out for a holiday in France and shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle sporting a jacket and holding snow in his hands. As usual, the young lad had no smile on his face and that made his jaw line look even more impressive. Several girls commented on the picture appreciating his looks and also his jawline. Check out the pictures of Aryan Khan holidaying in France below!

    Aryan Khan Holidays In France

    Aryan Khan holidays in France during his college break and was at the Courchevel, Rhone-Alpes in France. He looks same like his father Shahrukh Khan here, right?

    Straight Out Of Bollywood!

    This picture of Aryan Khan looks like a scene taken straight out of Bollywood. Maybe it's a hint that his screen presence will be much better than anyone expected!

    No Smiles!

    Also, several users have commented asking 'Why doesn't Aryan Khan smile?' Well, we wonder the same too, folks! But why doesn't he smile in any of his pictures?

    Here's What Shahrukh Khan Had Previously Said About Aryan Khan's Studies!

    "Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan after he finishes his film-making course."

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 10:29 [IST]
