Shahrukh Khan's Son Aryan Holidays In France & The Internet Can't Get Over His Stunning Jawline

Aryan Khan Holidays In France

Aryan Khan holidays in France during his college break and was at the Courchevel, Rhone-Alpes in France. He looks same like his father Shahrukh Khan here, right?

Straight Out Of Bollywood!

This picture of Aryan Khan looks like a scene taken straight out of Bollywood. Maybe it's a hint that his screen presence will be much better than anyone expected!

No Smiles!

Also, several users have commented asking 'Why doesn't Aryan Khan smile?' Well, we wonder the same too, folks! But why doesn't he smile in any of his pictures?

Here's What Shahrukh Khan Had Previously Said About Aryan Khan's Studies!

"Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan after he finishes his film-making course."