Shahrukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan's Facebook Account Hacked

Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has his own fan following. The star kid is a very popular on social media. Recently, he took to Instagram to warn his followers that his Facebook account has been hacked. He wrote, "Facebook hacked please ignore anything from it." Aryan Khan is currently studying at the University of Southern California and has no plans to become an actor.

Talking about Aryan, Shahrukh Khan had revealed to a daily, "Neither Aryan nor Suhana have been groomed to be actors. Suhana has an inclination towards wanting to be an actor. She finishes school in six months after which she will go to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting. Aryan doesn't want to be an actor, he wants to make films, become a director, and is training for it in the US."

He further added, "Gauri and I never told our kids that they have to grow up to be actors. People around would say handsome hai, tall hai, body acha hai, but if looks were a criterion, I'd never have been an actor. Genetics too has nothing to do with capability. If I can be of help as someone with 30 years of experience in the field, I will, but I don't think I should because acting is not just a job, it has to be a turn-on every second.''

''It is about how happily, longingly, desperately and crazily you want to act. Don't do it if you only want to wear good clothes, look nice and drive flashy cars. Get into banking then, it's much safer," the actor concluded.

On the work front, Shahrukh Khan will soon start the shooting of Don: The Final Chapter.

