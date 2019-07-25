English
    Shahrukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Hangs Out With A Mystery Girl; Their Pics Take The Internet By Storm!

    Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's picture with mystery girl goes VIRAL | FilmiBeat

    A few days ago, reports surfaced that Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is apparently dating a blogger from London. While there is not any confirmation yet on the same, pictures of the star kid with a mystery girl recently took the internet by storm. Netizens immediately began to speculate as to who's the mystery girl with Aryan.

    Who's That Girl?

    In the picture, the Bollywood superstar's son is seen hanging out with a girl. Aryan is seen giving a bear hug to her as they pose for the lens. While Aryan looked dapper in a black leather jacket, the girl wore a red top and black shorts.

    The Guessing Game Begins

    As soon as the pictures went viral, people began contemplating if she is that London based blogger whom Aryan is reportedly in a relationship with.

    Mom-approved

    Recently, a Mumbai Mirror report stated that Aryan found love in London where he has been studying from the past few months. Buzz is that his mother Gauri Khan has even met her and found her to be a sweet girl.

    SRK On His Experience Of Dubbing With Aryan For 'The Lion King'

    On the work front, Aryan recently dubbed for the character of Simba for the Hindi version of the movie 'The Lion King'. On the other hand, his father SRK lent his voice for the character of Mufasa. Speaking about it, King Khan said in an interview with IANS, " For me, the experience of dubbing with Aryan is very personal. I got time to spend with him professionally. I am a professional actor and I have to do this, but my family has never really been associated with the work I do."

    He further added, "We were listening to one of the scenes and all the experts in the dubbing theatre said I sounded like him (Aryan). They told me I'd have to dub the scene again because we sounded too much like each other, which I never thought was the case."

    Trouble Begins For Shahrukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan; How Will He Overcome It?

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 10:05 [IST]
