Shahrukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan To Make His Bollywood Debut With This Filmmaker?

Aryan Khan To Assist Karan Johar On Takht

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Aryan will be assisting Karan Johar on his upcoming film 'Takht' which stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

The Star Kid Is More Interested In Filmmaking

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, King Khan had revealed, "Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor."

SRK Had Dropped A Hint Earlier

He had further added, "But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan after he finishes his film-making course."

SRK Would Be Proud If His Kids Become Actors

"If they (kids) want to act, I would be very proud as it's my line of work and we will have something to chat about. When I came here, I got into theatre, did television and then I got into films.

I have strangely studied for 10 years before becoming a film star. They (kids) will also have to do the same thing; develop a passion, get educated and come back and do something that will take Indian cinema forward.

Don't come back or rely on it to take you forward. Indian cinema has helped your dad become a star, now it's the duty of his family to take it forward," the superstar had said in yet another interview.