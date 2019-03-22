Shahrukh Khan To Be A Part Of Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt's Inshallah? Read Details

Shahrukh Khan Will Not Be A Part Of Salman Khan's Inshallah

"Sanjay has three scripts. One is Inshallah, which is an eternal love story, the other is on the lines of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), while the third is a two-hero period saga. SLB is talking to Shahrukh and Salman for the second and the third, but he is presently making the first," said a source to DNA.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Is All Praises For Alia Bhatt

"It's always a pleasure to work with wonderful actors and Alia is a great performer. I knew that she would grow up to be a great actress the day she auditioned for me as a nine-year-old girl for Black (2005). Finally, in 2019, everything has fallen into place and I am looking forward to our association," said Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Karan Johar Made Sanjay Leela Bhansali Cast Alia Bhatt?

"When SLB was planning the cast, he met Karan (Johar), who showed him rushes of Kalank. The Padmaavat filmmaker was impressed with Alia's grace and poise. He then met her and had an hour-long discussion," the source said.

Inshallah Release Date

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah is scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid 2020. The film will clash alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Sooryavanshi.