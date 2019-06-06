Shahrukh Khan To Team Up With This BLOCKBUSTER Director For A Romantic Drama?
Shahrukh Khan's last release 'Zero' failed to work its charm at the box office. Since then, there have been various speculations doing the rounds about what would be King Khan's next project. While rumours are rife about the superstar doing Dhoom 4 and Don 3, the latest report in a leading tabloid suggests that Shahrukh Khan is finally on the verge of signing his next and it's with a filmmaker who is known for his blockbuster films.
According to a report in Mid-day, the 'Baadshah' of Bollywood is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for a movie. Scroll down to read more details about it.
SRK-Hirani's Meet
A Mid-day report quoted a source as saying, " People have been waiting for Shah Rukh to announce his next project after Zero. Shah Rukh and Hirani have been meeting since the past few months discuss this."
This Sounds Exciting
"Hirani will float his own banner and will not (work) with Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It's a romantic drama with a strong emotional cord running through; it's right SRK's alley," the source further stated.
Shahrukh On Picking Up His Next
Earlier in an interview, Shahrukh had mentioned, "I said somewhere that I might decide in June about my next project. But I won't even do it in June, I will only do a film when I feel like doing it from my heart. I only act when it comes from my heart, but this time I don't feel like doing it."
The Actor Had Revealed That He's Been Hearing A Lot Of Scripts
He had further added, "A lot of people are telling me stories, I've heard 15-20 stories, I liked 2-3 of them. But I haven't decided yet which film to do. Because the moment I take a decision, I will have to start working on films. I will completely be engrossed in it."
Now, it looks like our wait might soon come to an end and we might get to hear some official announcement happening soon.
SECRET MEETING! These Three Young Stars Giving Sleepless Nights To Shahrukh, Salman & Aamir Khan?