Shahrukh Khan To Team Up With This BLOCKBUSTER Director For A Romantic Drama?

SRK-Hirani's Meet

A Mid-day report quoted a source as saying, " People have been waiting for Shah Rukh to announce his next project after Zero. Shah Rukh and Hirani have been meeting since the past few months discuss this."

This Sounds Exciting

"Hirani will float his own banner and will not (work) with Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It's a romantic drama with a strong emotional cord running through; it's right SRK's alley," the source further stated.

Shahrukh On Picking Up His Next

Earlier in an interview, Shahrukh had mentioned, "I said somewhere that I might decide in June about my next project. But I won't even do it in June, I will only do a film when I feel like doing it from my heart. I only act when it comes from my heart, but this time I don't feel like doing it."

The Actor Had Revealed That He's Been Hearing A Lot Of Scripts

He had further added, "A lot of people are telling me stories, I've heard 15-20 stories, I liked 2-3 of them. But I haven't decided yet which film to do. Because the moment I take a decision, I will have to start working on films. I will completely be engrossed in it."