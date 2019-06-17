English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shahrukh Khan To Team Up With Son Aryan Khan For This Film; Read EXCITING DETAILS Here!

    By
    |
    Shahrukh Khan finally gives big HINT on Aryan Khan's Bollywood debut | FilmiBeat

    Since a very long time, there have been various speculations doing the rounds about Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut in the film industry. Well folks, the latest reports state that while we will have to wait a bit longer to watch him on the big screen, the star kid is all set to go behind the microphone with his daddy dearest, Shahrukh Khan for the second time after 'The Incredibles'.

    Off late, we have seen many Bollywood celebrities lending their voice to Hindi dubbed version of Hollywood flicks. Recently, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sanya Malhotra dubbed for the Hindi version of Men In Black; International and now, the father-son duo Shahrukh Khan and Aryan Khan will be doing the same for the characters Mufasa and Simba in the dubbed version of The Lion King.

    Shahrukh Khan Confirmed The News

    The superstar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "Voicing the father-son duo of Mufasa and Simba has been such a wonderful personal and professional moment for Aryan and me."

    Working With Aryan On This Film Has Been An Emotional Experience For SRK

    "It will be really special to watch this movie with our little one, AbRam (Shah Rukh's youngest son), as he is a big fan of the film. And watching his big brother and father voice the characters in this live-action version is surely going to make it a memorable experience," the actor further added.

    Shahrukh Khan's Instagram Post

    Yesterday, King Khan had shared a photo in which Aryan and he were wearing the Indian jersey with names Mufasa and Simba.He had captioned the picture as, "Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!!"

    Earlier, Shahrukh Had Opened Up About His Kids' Bollywood Debut

    "Aryan is writing, directing and learning stuff for four years. It's one of the highest levels of studies at the University of Southern California to become a film-maker. My daughter wants to act. She also has to attend a four-year course in theatre. I think both of them should study," the actor had revealed in an interview.

    Shahrukh Khan's Son Aryan Is 'My Baby Boy' Says Karan Johar While Wishing Him On His 21st Birthday

    More SHAHRUKH KHAN News

    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue