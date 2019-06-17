Shahrukh Khan To Team Up With Son Aryan Khan For This Film; Read EXCITING DETAILS Here!

Shahrukh Khan Confirmed The News

The superstar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "Voicing the father-son duo of Mufasa and Simba has been such a wonderful personal and professional moment for Aryan and me."

Working With Aryan On This Film Has Been An Emotional Experience For SRK

"It will be really special to watch this movie with our little one, AbRam (Shah Rukh's youngest son), as he is a big fan of the film. And watching his big brother and father voice the characters in this live-action version is surely going to make it a memorable experience," the actor further added.

Shahrukh Khan's Instagram Post

Yesterday, King Khan had shared a photo in which Aryan and he were wearing the Indian jersey with names Mufasa and Simba.He had captioned the picture as, "Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!!"

Earlier, Shahrukh Had Opened Up About His Kids' Bollywood Debut

"Aryan is writing, directing and learning stuff for four years. It's one of the highest levels of studies at the University of Southern California to become a film-maker. My daughter wants to act. She also has to attend a four-year course in theatre. I think both of them should study," the actor had revealed in an interview.